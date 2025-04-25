Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE Updates, IPL 2025: Bottom-placed CSK take on an equally desperate SRH in IPL 2025 at the Chepauk. CSK are bottom while SRH, 9th, are just ahead of them on Net Run-Rate. Both teams kicked off their campaign with a win, but have endured a turbulent season since then. They must now win all remaining fixtures to keep their slim qualification hopes alive. A defeat here for either side could end their campaign. For SRH, the explosive opening pair of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, so vital last season, have failed to hit the same heights this year. Similarly, CSK's tried and tested batters have failed, forcing them to look out-of-the-box for solutions.

IPL 2025 LIVE Updates: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE Score, Straight from Chepauk