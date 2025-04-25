Sunrisers Hyderabad gave their playoffs qualification chances a little bit of a boost after beating Chennai Super Kings on Friday. With five game remaining, the Pat Cummins-led side needs to win at least three more in order remain in the qualification mix. With some important fixtures to be held at home, SRH need to go on an unbeaten run from here on if they are to really boost their hopes of a top four finish in the league stage.

If Hyderabad win all of their remaining matches, their qualification chances would not need to depend on other teams' results. However, a single defeat here would make the scenario quite a tricky one for them.

SRH's Remaining matches:

May 2 - vs Gujarat Titans (Away)

May 5 - vs Delhi Capitals (Home)

May 10 - vs Kolkata Knight Riders (Home)

May 13 - vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Away)

May 18 - vs Lucknow Super Giants (Away)

Chennai Super Kings arrived in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad with 2 wins in 7 games, putting them in the same equation as their opponents. But a defeat for MS Dhoni's side leaves them all but out of the playoffs race. With 5 games to go in the season for them, the Super Kings need to win all of these games in order to remain in the mix for a top four finish.

If CSK go on an unbeaten run from here, they would manage to put 14 points on the board which does give them a chance of qualification. However, certain results would need to fall in CSK's lap for them to seal a playoff spot.

CSK's Remaining matches:

April 30 - vs Punjab Kings (Home)

May 3 - vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Away)

May 12 - vs Rajasthan Royals (Home)

May 18 - vs Gujarat Titans (Away)

IPL 2025 Updated Points Table

As for the strongest contenders for the playoffs spots, Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals have emerged as best sides so far this season while Royal Challengers Bengaluru have also done well, especially away from home. With 4 consecutive wins to their name, Mumbai Indians have also regained their top form.