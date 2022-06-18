No cricket fan can forget the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy as the series saw an injury-hit Team India punching above their weight to stun hosts Australia. Going into the series decider at Gabba, the proceedings were level at 1-1 and there was everything to play for at the Gabba, which was seen as a fortress for the Aussies. However, Rishabh Pant produced a quality fourth-innings knock to help India chase down 328 with three wickets in hand on the final day of the Test. As a result of this knock, India won the series 2-1 against all odds.

Speaking about his mindset on Voot Select's docu-series 'Bandon Me Tha Dum', Pant said: "Pujji bhai (Cheteshwar Pujara) is somehow always there with me for the partnership. My first instinct is to always go for the win. I was thinking what we can do to gain a victory. Lyon was again delivering a line-ball. It was tempting, he delivered one ball to me, I was watching, that ball landed and turned viciously."

"What does a good bowler think then? If it turns like this, he won't hit it. I was planning something else in my mind (hitting the ball for a six). He was thinking what just happened, he did not expect I could do something like this. I had come with a different mindset, if the ball is in my area, I will hit it no matter who the bowler is," he added.

Pant had walked out to bat in the fourth innings when Ajinkya Rahane got out just before tea with the score being 167/3. The skipper for the Australia series revealed how he told the wicketkeeper-batter to see out the session till tea, and then he will not tell him anything.

"When I was going back to the dressing room, Rishabh Pant was coming in. I just told him, 15 minutes are left for tea, play these 15 minutes somehow, stay at the pitch, if you want to lie down, do that. I won't tell you anything after tea," said Rahane.

During the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, many Indian players, including Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah had gotten injured and in the final Test, the likes of T Natarajan and Washington Sundar made their debut in the longest format.