With his side scoring an emphatic win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Hardik Pandya lauded the partnership between Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav and said the team does not worry about their ex-captain's batting form. Rohit and Suryakumar's explosive century partnership helped MI win by nine wickets. MI are now placed sixth in the points table. "The way I think we are playing the sport, we knew it was going to be a high-scoring game and we took the percentage. The way Rohit and Suryakumar bat, it is a relief from outside. You do not have to worry about Rohit's form, when he comes good, we know the opposition will be out of the game and the way Surya batted it was great as well, that partnership took the game away. We are sticking to basics. We are playing simple cricket and we are sticking to our plans," Hardik said during the post-match presentation.

Hardik also admitted that while pacers went for some runs, "but at the end of the day, 175-180 was below-par".

Coming to the match, a quickfire 32 in 15 balls (four boundaries and two sixes) by teen debutant Ayush Mhatre and fifties from Shivam Dube (50 in 32 balls, with two fours and four sixes) and Ravindra Jadeja (53* in 35 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) powered CSK to 176/5 in 20 overs. Jasprit Bumrah (2/25) was the top bowler for MI.

During the run-chase, after a 63-run stand between Rohit and Ryan Rickelton (24 in 19 balls, with three fours and a six), Rohit (76* in 45 balls, with four boundaries and six sixes) and Suryakumar Yadav (68* in 30 balls, with six fours and five sixes) chasing down the total in 15.4 overs.

MI are in sixth spot with four wins in four matches, with eight points. CSK are at the bottom with just two wins and six losses.

