Chennai Super Kings continued their disappointing run in IPL 2025 as they slumped to a nine-wicket loss against Mumbai Indians on Sunday. It was a completely one-sided show as CSK were completely outplayed by MI at the Wankhede Stadium. CSK posted a total of 176/5 courtesy half-centuries from Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube. However, Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma were in sublime form as they guided their side to a comprehensive victory. Following this loss, CSK remain at the bottom of the IPL table with just 4 points. As a result, they will have to win all six of their remaining games and hope for favourable results from other teams in order to have a chance to reach the IPL 2025 playoffs.

Coming to the match, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav struck fluent half-centuries as Mumbai Indians defeated Chennai Super Kings by nine wickets in an Indian Premier League match on Sunday.

Chasing 177, Rohit (76 not out off 45 balls) and Suryakumar (68 not out off 30) shared an unbeaten 114-run stand for the second wicket to take MI home with ease.

Ravindra Jadeja (1/18) was the lone wicket-taker for CSK.

Earlier, Shivam Dube and Jadeja cracked half-centuries and shared a 79-run partnership for the fourth wicket as five-time champions Chennai Super Kings made 176 for 5.

Dube struck 50 off 32 balls, while Jadeja made an unbeaten 53 off 35 deliveries to offset a none-too-impressive start by MS Dhoni's struggling side.

Ayush Mhatre, who came in place of Rahul Tripathi for the match, struck a valuable 32 runs (15 balls) coming in at one-down.

(With PTI inputs)