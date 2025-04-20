MS Dhoni was left disappointed after the Chennai Super Kings captain was dismissed cheaply by Jasprit Bumrah during the IPL 2025 encounter against Mumbai Indians on Sunday. Dhoni, who played a significant knock in CSK's previous match, could manage to score just 4 runs in 6 matches against MI. On the fourth ball of the 19th over, Dhoni tried to slam a low full-toss for a six over deep backward square leg. However, he was not able to connect properly with the delivery and the ball went straight to Tilak Varma who completed a well-judged catch to end Dhoni's stay at the crease. It was a huge wicket for MI as Dhoni is well known for his shots in death overs and their celebration said it all.

On the other hand, it was a disappointing show from Dhoni who failed to score big for his side and he was visibly upset with himself as he made his way back to the dressing room.

Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja cracked half-centuries and shared a 79-run partnership for the fourth wicket as five-time champions Chennai Super Kings made 176 for 5 against Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League match on Sunday.

Bumrah dismissed dhoni for 5(5) pic.twitter.com/zxR3n19xTW — Daigo18 (@daigo2637391027) April 20, 2025

Dube struck 50 off 32 balls, while Jadeja made an unbeaten 53 off 35 deliveries to offset a none-too-impressive start by MS Dhoni's struggling side.

Ayush Mhatre, who came in place of Rahul Tripathi for the match, struck a valuable 32 runs (15 balls) coming in at one-down.

CSK, who are placed last in the 10-team table, made one change, bringing in 17-year-old Mhatre in place of top-order batter Tripathi.

(With PTI inputs)