Mumbai Indians star batter Rohit Sharma finally ended his disappointing run in IPL 2025 as he slammed his first half-century of this year's competition against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. Rohit looked in tremendous touch as he reached his fifty in 33 deliveries. It has been a horrible campaign for Rohit till now as the batter scored just 82 runs in the first six innings of his season with the best of 26 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, he looked in sublime form as he targeted both pacers as well as spinners with equal ease. Rohit's return to form was huge deal for him as well as his franchise and the reaction of Rohit's wife Ritika Sajdeh after his fifty has gone viral on social media.

The happiness of Ritika Sajdeh when Rohit Sharma completed his fifty.pic.twitter.com/qLHaxP0UCN — JOHN WICK(@ANDHBHAKT_18) April 20, 2025

Chasing 177, Rohit (76 not out off 45 balls) and Suryakumar (68 not out off 30) shared an unbeaten 114-run stand for the second wicket to take MI home with ease.

Ravindra Jadeja (1/18) was the lone wicket-taker for CSK.

Earlier, Shivam Dube and Jadeja cracked half-centuries and shared a 79-run partnership for the fourth wicket as five-time champions Chennai Super Kings made 176 for 5.

Dube struck 50 off 32 balls, while Jadeja made an unbeaten 53 off 35 deliveries to offset a none-too-impressive start by MS Dhoni's struggling side.

Ayush Mhatre, who came in place of Rahul Tripathi for the match, struck a valuable 32 runs (15 balls) coming in at one-down.

(With PTI inputs)