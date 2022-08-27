England vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Score Updates: Openers Dean Elgar and Sarel Erwee have resumed the South African innings on Day 3 of the ongoing second Test against England at Old Trafford, Manchester. The duo look to offer resistance and stay at the crease for a long haul. On Friday, Ben Stokes had hit his first century since being appointed England's full-time captain and wicketkeeper Ben Foakes also reached three figures as the hosts established a commanding lead over South Africa in the second Test in Manchester. Foakes hit an unbeaten 113, after Stokes' 103-run knock as England took a first innings lead of 264 runs against South Africa in the game. After bundling out the visitors for a paltry of 151, England declared their innings at 415 for 9. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Playing XIs

England:Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (capt), Ben Foakes (wk), Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson

South Africa:Dean Elgar (capt), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

Here are the Live Score Updates of Day 3 of the 2nd Test between England and South Africa from Old Trafford in Manchester