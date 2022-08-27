England vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Score Updates: James Anderson Cleans Up Dean Elgar, South Africa One Down
England vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Score Updates: South Africa look to offer resistance with the bat
England vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Score Updates: Openers Dean Elgar and Sarel Erwee have resumed the South African innings on Day 3 of the ongoing second Test against England at Old Trafford, Manchester. The duo look to offer resistance and stay at the crease for a long haul. On Friday, Ben Stokes had hit his first century since being appointed England's full-time captain and wicketkeeper Ben Foakes also reached three figures as the hosts established a commanding lead over South Africa in the second Test in Manchester. Foakes hit an unbeaten 113, after Stokes' 103-run knock as England took a first innings lead of 264 runs against South Africa in the game. After bundling out the visitors for a paltry of 151, England declared their innings at 415 for 9. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Playing XIs
England:Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (capt), Ben Foakes (wk), Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson
South Africa:Dean Elgar (capt), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi
ENG vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live
No run.
This one jags back in a tad, full and around middle and leg. Sarel Erwee works it away through square leg. Only a single.
James Anderson speeds in from over the wicket, and bowls a length ball, outside off, shaping away. Sarel Erwee shoulders his arms at it.
Joe Root flights this one up, serves it full and outside off. Dean Elgar lunges forward and drives it to the fielder at cover.
Extra bounce there! Tad shorter, outside off, spinning away. Dean Elgar looks to play at it but bails out in the end due to the extra bounce.
Tad shorter now, around the off pole. Dean Elgar rocks back and pushes it towards cover.
Loopy one, turning away, around off. Dean Elgar leans forward and defends it towards cover.
Another fuller ball, around middle. Dean Elgar prods forward and blocks it out.
Joe Root tosses this one up, serves it full, spinning away, outside off. Dean Elgar leaves it alone.
Beaten! Lovely ball! On a length, outside off. Sarel Erwee looks to block this one but he gets beaten on the outside edge.
Leg bye! Darting it on the thigh pad, a length ball from 'round the wicket. Dean Elgar looks to flick this one but he misses. The ball goes off the thigh pad towards square leg a leg bye taken.
Good shot! A fuller ball, outside off, at 131 clicks. Sarel Erwee leans forward and drives this one away from his body through cover. Jack Leach chases the ball and keeps it away from the boundary ropes. Three taken.
Tighter line! Around the fifth stump line, length ball. Sarel Erwee is happy to let that one go.
On a length again, around middle. Sarel Erwee blocks it watchfully.
James Anderson begins with a length ball, shaping away, outside off. Sarel Erwee leaves it alone.
James Anderson (2-1-5-0) will bowl from the other end.
Fires this one full and into the legs, Sarel Erwee clips this through square leg for a single.
FOUR! Finds the gap with perfection! Joe Root flights this one full and outside off, Sarel Erwee gets a stride forward and hits it with the turn. Finds the gap in the packed off side field and the ball races to the deep cover fence for the first boundary of the morning.
Joe Root bowls this one full and drifting into the pads, Sarel Erwee taps this to the left of the bowler.
Floats this one full and outside off, Sarel Erwee strokes this straight to short mid off.