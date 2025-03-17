Veteran batter Ahmed Shehzad tore into Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) over all-rounder Shadab Khan's selection in the team for the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand. Shehzad's remarks came after Pakistan suffered a heavy defeat in the series-opener in Christchurch. Shadab bowled just two overs, conceding 18 runs without picking up a wicket, as New Zealand chased down a total of 92 in 10.1 overs to go 1-0 up in the five-match series. Shehzad voiced his concerns over Shadab's recent form, questioning the logic behind his selection.



"You're talking about Shadab, tell me, what performance has he delivered? Who brought him into the team? Let this series pass first. The PCB has a different plan with Shadab, and he was included in the team for a different purpose," Shehzad said in an interview, as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Shehzad was also critical of the entire team as Pakistan suffered their worst-ever defeat in terms of balls remaining (59).

"We were dismissed, but how many wickets did we take? Our senior, experienced bowling attack, what have they done? Where do you see them delivering any kind of threatening bowling, whether they are right-handed or left-handed?" he added.

Shehzad also slammed PCB over the current state of their National Cricket Academy, suggesting it has failed to produce quality players in recent years.

"When we used to play, the National Cricket Academy (NCA) held big camps, and players were developed from there. That place is supposed to be a nursery for talent, not just a setup where you adjust your own people and secure salaries. It was established to produce players. So where are those players now? How many have emerged?"

"We all came from the NCA-myself, Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim, Umar Amin, Shan Masood. We were all part of development camps there, learning under coaches like Mudassar Nazar and others. So what has happened to our NCA in the last four years? Who is running it? Where is the player development that used to take place for young talent?" he questioned.

Shehzad also lashed out at current NCA chief Nadeem Khan, questioning him over his role in the development of players.

"Is there any responsibility or accountability? They are supposed to produce players for Pakistan. You can't put everything on the players. What has Nadeem Khan produced at the NCA? Why is no one questioning him? The NCA is such a big institution, what players have they developed? On what basis was he appointed there, and who put him in charge? What qualifications or credentials did he have to be given that position?" he concluded.