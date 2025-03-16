Cricketer Matthew Brownlee made history after making his debut for the Falkland Islands against Costa Rica in a T20 International (T20I) match that took place at Guacima on March 10, 2025, as per Wisden. At 62 years old, Brownlee has become the oldest debutant in men's international cricket history, surpassing the previous record held by Osman Goker, who made his first international appearance for Turkey at 59 against Romania in a T20I match in Ilfov County in August 2019.

Throughout his career, Brownlee has played in three T20Is, gathering six runs across three innings, which feature two not-out innings. He has bowled only one over and has not yet secured his first international wicket.

With his debut on the international platform, Brownlee has become the first and only player to reach the milestone of participating in a gentleman's sport, joined by notable individuals such as England's James Souther, Pakistan's Miran Bakhsh, and India's Rustomji Jamshedj who are recognized on the roster of the oldest players with international debuts.

