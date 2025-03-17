As the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decided to announce its schedule parallel to the Indian Premier League (IPL), some clashes were bound to erupt. With players made to decide between the two franchise leagues, IPL was bound to be preferred because of multiple reasons -- ranging from better remuneration to exposure. South Africa's Corbin Bosch ditched his Pakistan Super League contract as 5-time IPL winners Mumbai Indians came calling for his services, as a replacement for the injured Lizaad Williams. But, those in the Pakistan cricketing spectrum are understandably not happy.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has issued a legal notice to Bosch for breaching his contractual obligations with the board. Bosch, who incidentally made his debut for South Africa against Pakistan in the series earlier this year, was picked by Peshawar Zalmi in the Diamond category during the tenth edition of Pakistan Super League Players Draft, held in Lahore on January 13. Earlier this month Mumbai Indians, a leading franchise of the Indian Premier League, announced that it had picked Bosch as a replacement for the injured Lizaad Williams who is also from South Africa.

The legal notice was served to Bosch through his agent, and the player has been asked to justify his actions of withdrawing from his professional and contractual commitments.

The PCB management has also outlined the repercussions of his departure from the league and expects his response within the stipulated time frame.

This is the first time since the PSL was launched in 2016 that its window will clash for quite a few matches with the IPL.

The PCB had to move its PSL window from its regular February-March to April-May because of the Champions Trophy and other international commitments in Pakistan.

Number of overseas players who were not picked in the IPL auction later signed on for the PSL, including Bosch.

With PTI Inputs