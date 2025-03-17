Lucknow Super Giants, who have been struggling to get their marquee pacer Mayank Yadav fit ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, are working on a plan B. Some training visuals from the LSG camp have suggested that veteran India all-rounder Shardul Thakur could be in line to join the franchise in the coming days. The Mumbai star, who played for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) last season in the IPL, was spotted at the LSG training camp on Sunday, while wearing the franchise's jersey.

Shardul was released by CSK ahead of the IPL 2025 auction last year. He didn't fetch a single bid from any of the 10 franchises, hence going unsold. However, redemption could be on the cards for Shardul, who has impressed everyone with his performances in the domestic season this year.

What's going on !!?#LSG



This kind of a post for just a Net bowler, I don't think so... pic.twitter.com/O45agkBcus — Abin (@futbol_cricket) March 15, 2025

In Mumbai's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign, Shardul went on to pick 15 wickets in nine games at an average of 24.53. The all-rounder also shone in the Ranji Trophy, clinching 35 wickets in nine matches at 22.62.

LSG Struggling To Get Mayank Yadav Fit

India's fastest bowler Mayank Yadav is unlikely to be available for Lucknow Super Giants' first few games of the upcoming Indian Premier League as he is yet to be declared fit by the medical and sports science team at BCCI's Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru.

Mayank, who made his T20I debut for India last year against Bangladesh, came into the limelight for his scorching pace that touched nearly 97 miles per hour, hurrying batters for pace.

"Mayank is expected to get fit in some time but he might have to miss the first few games of the Indian Premier League. As of now it could be first two to three games. He has just started bowling at NCA and will slowly be building his load," a BCCI source told PTI on condition of anonymity.

With PTI Inputs