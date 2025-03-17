One of India's finest cricketers of his generation, Ravichandran Ashwin hung his boots from the international stage during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Ashwin retired as an India international with 106 Test caps to his name. But, that wasn't the original plan. The veteran spin-bowling all-rounder has admitted that he wanted to retire after playing the 100th Test, which he did in Dharamsala against England. But postponed the plan a little. In the 100th Test, Ashwin had even asked his former captain, MS Dhoni, to be present, but that didn't happen.

On the occasion of Ashwin's 100th Test, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had organized a special ceremony, where the veteran cricketer was also given a memento. But, Ashwin wanted to be handed that memento from the hands of Dhoni, who unfortunately couldn't be there.

During an event in Chennai, Ashwin revealed that though he didn't get the desired present from Dhoni on his 100th Test, he got an even better one when the former India captain got Chennai Super Kings to sign him in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction.

"I called MS Dhoni for my 100th Test in Dharamshala to hand over the memento. I wanted to make that my last Test. But he couldn't make it. However, I didn't think he would give me the gift of getting me back to CSK. It's a much better one. So, thank you, MS, for doing it. I'm glad to be here," said Ashwin during a book launch event in Chennai on Sunday.

"I called Dhoni for my 100th Test. I invited him to hand over memento in Dharamshala. I wanted to make that my last Test, but he couldn't make it. What I didn't expect was that he would give me an even better gift — bringing me back to CSK.” - Ash anna pic.twitter.com/25f8q7mkMY — (@Vidyadhar_R) March 16, 2025

Ashwin, who started his IPL career with CSK in 2008, returned to the 5-time champions for the first time since his exit after the 2015 season. Ashwin featured for multiple franchises over the last decade, including Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals.

"Most importantly, I have come back to CSK not as someone who has achieved so much but as someone who has gone through the full circle and wants to come back here and enjoy just like before. It is a wonderful place to be," he added.