Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya suffered an injury scare but made a stunning comeback to take the wicket of Abhishek Sharma on the very next delivery during the IPL 2025 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday. During the 8th over of the SRH innings, Hardik looked in a spot of bother as he hobbled after delivering a ball. He clutched his ankle and after a brief check-up, the MI physio decided to strap up his left ankle. While he looked in a lot of pain, he bounced back and on the very next ball, Abhishek miscued a shot off his bowling and was caught by Raj Bawa at sweeper cover.

Hardik Pandya looks like his ankle got twisted . BIG BLOW FOR MI if HP gets any injury

Sunrisers Hyderabad scored a competitive 162 for five against Mumbai Indians.

AND HE'S GOT HIM!



Hardik Pandya strikes in his first over and takes out Abhishek Sharma!



Watch the LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/vjFT7Kl29M

Sent in to bat, SRH rode on useful contributions from Abhishek Sharma (40 off 28 balls), Heinrich Klaasen (37), Travis Head (28), Nitish Kumar Reddy (19) and some lusty hitting in the fag end from Aniket Verma (18 off 8 balls) to go past 160-run mark. For MI, Will Jacks (2/14), Hardik Pandya (1/42), Jasprit Bumrah (1/21) and Trent Boult (1/29) were among the wickets.

(With PTI inputs)