India Masters etched their name in history by clinching the inaugural International Masters League (IML) 2025 title, after defeating West Indies Masters by six wickets in a grand finale that revived the magic of cricket's golden era on Sunday. Led by the iconic Sachin Tendulkar, India Masters produced a clinical all-round performance to outclass Brian Lara's West Indies Masters to lift the coveted title in the presence of close to 50,000 fans at the SVNS International Stadium. Courtesy of the title-clinching victory, the Tendulkar-led said also earned a stunning amount of prize money.

IML Match Awards and Prize Money

Match Awards

Bank of Baroda Masterstroke of the Match: Ambati Rayudu (9 fours) - Rs. 50,000

Most Sixes in the Match: Ambati Rayudu (3 sixes) - Rs. 50,000

Gamechanger of the Match: Shahbaz Nadeem (2/12 in 4 overs)

Most Economical Bowler: Shahbaz Nadeem (economy rate of 3.00)

Player of the Match: Ambati Rayudu (74 runs off 50 balls) - Rs. 50,000

Season Awards

Most Fours in the Season: Kumar Sangakkara - 38 fours (Rs. 500,000)

Most Sixes in the Season: Shane Watson - 25 sixes (Rs. 500,000)

IML 2025 Prize Money

Winners: India Masters - Rs. 10,000,000 (1 crore rupees)

Runners-up: West Indies Masters - Rs. 5,000,000 (50 lakh rupees)

A tournament built on nostalgia, skill and the undying spirit of the game had delivered dream matchups, and the summit clash between the two cricketing powerhouses -- India Masters and West Indies Masters- couldn't have been more befitting of a setting for the climax. The contest had all the makings of a classic -- a packed stadium, cricketing greats rolling back the years as fans braced themselves for an epic battle after the India Masters contained the opposition for a sub-par 148/7, and then rode a fluent 67-run opening stand from Master Blaster Tendulkar (25) in the company of Ambati Rayudu (74), setting the tone for the chase.

The India Masters made a statement with their batting might as Tendulkar and Rayudu treated the packed stadium to some vintage strokeplay. While Tendulkar played with finesse, threading the field with his signature cover drives and flicks, Rayudu took the attacking route, dismantling the West India Masters bowling with calculated aggression. The 51-year-old star entertained the crowd with a couple of boundaries and a six during his fluent 18-ball knock before a sharp delivery from Tino Best ended his stay, briefly quieting the roaring stands.

Rayudu, however, ensured that the fireworks continued as India Masters cruised along towards the target. In the process, the right-handed opener got to a 34-ball fifty with a boundary off Best, even as his second-wicket stand with Gurkeerat Singh Mann (14) added another 28 runs to the Indian total. Mann perished while attempting for a glory shot to off-spinner Ashley Nurse, paving the way for Yuvraj Singh's (13 not out) arrival into the middle amid loud cheers.

Just when the India Masters were romping home towards victory, the West Indies Masters spinners delayed the inevitable with the wickets of Rayudu, who fell to left-arm spinner Sulieman Benn after belting nine fours and three mammoth sixes in his 50-ball knock, and new man Yusuf Pathan after being trapped in front by Nurse. However, with the equation down to 17 off the final 28 deliveries, Stuart Binny (16 not out) applied the finishing touches in style by smoking two gigantic sixes.

For the home side, Vinay Kumar emerged the pick of the bowlers, returning 3/26, while Shahbaz Nadeem came up with two wickets. Pawan Negi and Stuart Binny also chipped in with a wicket apiece.

With ANI Inputs

