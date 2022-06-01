Ahead of the first Test between England and New Zealand at Lord's, which is set to begin on Thursday, former captain Michael Vaughan hit out at the fact that enough tickets didn't sell and cited the expensive pricing as the reason behind it. "Lords not being full this week is embarrassing for the game .. Try & blame the Jubilee if they want but I guarantee if tickets weren't £100 - £160 it would be jam packed !!! Why are they so expensive ???" he tweeted.

Lords not being full this week is embarrassing for the game .. Try & blame the Jubilee if they want but I guarantee if tickets weren't £100 - £160 it would be jam packed !!! Why are they so expensive ??? #Lords #ENGvNZ — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 31, 2022

He even had a suggestion to help fill up the stadium more.

"How about working out a way to get the tickets remaining at Lords to kids with a parent for 40 pounds to make sure it is full .. it's the school holidays and lots of kids will be around to go to the Test match ??" he tweeted.

How about working out a way to get the tickets remaining at Lords to kids with a parent for £40 to make sure it is full .. it's the school holidays and lots of kids will be around to go to the Test match ?? @HomeOfCricket ??? #Lords #ENGvNZ — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 31, 2022

The three-match series against New Zealand will mark the beginning of a new era for England's Test side as it will be the first assignment for Ben Stokes as the full-time captain and Brendon McCullum as the new head coach.

Promoted

England on Wednesday announced the playing XI for the first Test at Lord's.

England XI: Zak Crawley, Alex Lees, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (capt), Ben Foakes (wkt), Matthew Potts, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson