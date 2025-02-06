Sri Lanka vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 1, Live Updates: Sri Lanka skipper Dhananjaya de Silva won the toss and opted to bat against Australia in the second Test in Galle. In the two-match series, Australia have taken 1-0 lead after winning the first match by an innings and 242 runs. Veteran batter Dimuth Karunaratne is all set to play his 100th Test match for Sri Lanka, which will also be his last. The hosts have also included opener Pathum Nissanka, who battled through an injury and returned to the side. (Live Scorecard)