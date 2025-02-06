Story ProgressBack to home
Sri Lanka vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 1, Live Updates: Sri Lanka skipper Dhananjaya de Silva won the toss and opted to bat against Australia in the second Test in Galle. In the two-match series, Australia have taken 1-0 lead after winning the first match by an innings and 242 runs. Veteran batter Dimuth Karunaratne is all set to play his 100th Test match for Sri Lanka, which will also be his last. The hosts have also included opener Pathum Nissanka, who battled through an injury and returned to the side. (Live Scorecard)
2nd Test, Warne-Muralitharan Trophy, 2025, Feb 06, 2025
Day 1 | Post Lunch Session
SL
127/5 (46.3)
AUS
Galle International Stadium, Galle
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 2.73
Batsman
Dinesh Chandimal
59 (118)
Kusal Mendis
0* (1)
Bowler
Mitchell Starc
17/1 (5.3)
Travis Head
9/1 (1)
Topics mentioned in this article
SL vs AUS, 2nd Test Day 1, Live Updates
OUT! c Beau Webster b Mitchell Starc.
Back of a length and angled in over middle, Dinesh Chandimal tucks it away through mid-wicket for one.
Dhananjaya de Silva walks out to bat now. Also, Mitchell Starc is back into the attack, probably looking for some reverse swing.
OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! The golden arm of Travis Head has done the trick for Australia here. Tossed up on a length and on off, turning away, Kamindu Mendis leans on a bit before trying to press back and punch it away but ends up edging it towards first slip. Steven Smith over there takes a sharp catch and Sri Lanka are now 126/4!
FOUR! Streaky but will do nicely! Tossed up on middle and leg, angling in, Kamindu Mendis goes down for the sweep but gets a top edge on it and the ball goes over short fine leg for a boundary.
Short and wide outside off, cut away off the back foot toward backward point where Mitchell Starc makes a fine save.
Drags his length, outside off, Chandimal presses back and pulls it towards mid-wicket for a single.
FOUR! NICELY PUT AWAY! Tossed up, outside off, Dinesh Chandimal comes forward, covers the line and drives it wide of cover for a boundary.
Nagging length, outside off, Dinesh Chandimal defends it.
DRINKS BREAK. Quite a bit of an happening hour. Australia choked the run flow and played with the patience of the batters post Lunch and it has resulted in two quick wickets. Only 30 runs have come in the last 15 overs with even the singles coming at a premium. Dimuth Karunaratne and Angelo Mathews got sucked into the trap and lost their wickets but Chandimal and Kamindu are trying to rebuild, searching for ways to rotate the strike. The pitch still looks a good one to bat upon so there are runs on offer. Travis Head has been given the ball now.
Flighted up, around middle, Kamindu Mendis blocks it out.
Comes over the wicket, drops it short, around off, Dinesh Chandimal goes back in the crease and drops it down to long on for a single.
Tossed up, around middle and leg, Kamindu Mendis shimmies down the track and pushes it to long on for a single.
Flighted, around middle, Mendis comes down the track and defends.
FOUR! A bit too straight from Lyon, Kamindu Mendis gets outside the line and tickles it to the fine leg fence. Gets his first boundary.
A touch short, outside off, Dinesh Chandimal punches it down to long off for a single.
Nagging length, around off, Mendis lunges and pushes it back to the bowler.
A shout for the catch but it falls well ahead of the mid-wicket fielder. Floated up, around middle, Kamindu Mendis comes forward to drive it but gets it through the inner half of the bat as the ball goes uppishly towards mid-wicket.
Tossed up, around middle, Dinesh Chandimal makes room by clearing out his front leg and drives it towards long off for a single.
Outside off, driven through point for a single.