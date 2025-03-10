Karan Kaushal is a strikingly handsome man who bears an uncanny resemblance to Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli-not just in looks but also in attitude, discipline, and lifestyle. A seasoned software engineer with over 19 years of experience in IT, Karan is currently making his mark at Saxo Group, a renowned investment bank in Denmark, operating from its Gurgaon, Haryana office. Turning 40 this March, Karan defies age with his impeccable fitness, mirroring Virat's dedication to health, discipline, and unwavering commitment. His admiration for the cricketing icon runs deep-so much so that on Virat's last birthday, he immortalized his passion with a portrait tattoo of Kohli on his forearm. A true superfan, he never misses a match featuring his idol.

Having lived in Boston (USA) and Dubai (UAE) for three years each between 2015 and 2021, Karan returned to India in October 2021, embracing Kohli's signature look ever since. His charisma and resemblance have earned him immense popularity on social media, especially on Instagram, where he is known as kk_traveller__, captivating fans with his style, persona, and travel adventures.

