Dhanashree Verma, choreographer and social media influencer, recently made headlines amid her divorce case with Indian cricket team star Yuzvendra Chahal. The rumours about the divorce was making the rounds for quite some time with both Chahal and Dhanashree posting cryptic messages on social media. Several media reports claimed that the divorce was already final. However, Dhanashree's lawyer rubbished any such reports.

"I have no comments to make on the proceedings, the matter is currently sub judice. The media should fact-check before reporting, as a lot of misleading information is being circulated," Dhanashree's lawyer Aditi Mohan said in a statement.

On Monday, Dhanashree posted a cryptic line on her Instagram story which read: "Blaming women is always in fashion"

On Sunday, Yuzvendra Chahal was spotted at the Champions Trophy final with popular RJ Mahvash. Surprisingly, some social media users related the cryptic post to Yuzvendra Chahal, while other related it to the trolling that she had to face.

Earlier, there were a lot of reports regarding their divorce with some claiming that Dhanashree asked for Rs 60 crore as alimony from Chahal. However, as per a statement that was published by several media reports, a member of Dhanashree's family completely rubbished the rumours and warned against 'spreading misinformation'.

"We are deeply outraged by the baseless claims being circulated about the alimony figure. Let me be absolutely clear—no such amount has ever been asked, demanded, or even offered. There is no truth to these rumors whatsoever. It is deeply irresponsible to publish such unverified information, dragging not just the parties but also their families into unnecessary speculation. Reckless reporting like this only causes harm, and we urge the media to exercise restraint and fact-check before spreading misinformation and also be respectful towards everyone's privacy," the statement said.

