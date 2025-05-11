Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana scored a sublime 11th ODI century, while pacer Amanjot Kaur and spinner Sneh Rana shared seven wickets among them as India defeated Sri Lanka by 97 runs to clinch the Women's Tri-Nation ODI Series title here on Sunday. Mandhana's majestic 116 off 101 balls, laced with 15 fours and two sixes, and vital contributions from India's top and middle-order batters, especially Harleen Deol (47), Harmanpreet Kaur (41) and Jemimah Rodrigues (44), helped India post an imposing 342/7 in 50 overs.

In reply, Sri Lanka were dismissed for 245 runs in 48.2 overs with Amanjot returning figures of 3 for 54, while Rana took four wickets for 38 runs.

For Sri Lanka, captain Chamari Athapaththu (51) and Nilakshika Silva (48) were the highest run-getters. Both were dismissed by Rana.

Brief Scores:

India 342/7 in 50 overs (Smriti Mandhana 116, Harleen Deol 47, Jemimah Rodrigues 44, Harmanpreet Kaur 41; Sugandika Kumari 2/59, Dewmi Vihanga 2/69, Malki Madara 2/74).

Sri Lanka 245 all out in 48.2 overs (Vishmi Gunaratne 36, Chamari Athapaththu 51, Nilakshika Silva 48; Amanjot Kaur 3/54, Sneh Rana 4/38).

