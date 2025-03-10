Amid Team India's Champions Trophy celebrations, vice-captain Shubman Gill's father, Lakhwinder, was seen shaking a leg with wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant. For the unversed, India beat New Zealand by four wickets in the final on Sunday, March 9 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. In a viral video, Lakhwinder was seen doing bhangra with Pant, who did not play a single match in the tournament. In a video posted by BCCI, Lakhwinder was also seen sharing a similar moment with his son Shubman.

Shubman's dad and Rishabh Pant doing bhangrapic.twitter.com/Dw5namEWdx — Shubman Gill Fc™ (@ShubmanGill7fc) March 10, 2025

In the video posted by BCCI, Pant and pacer Arshdeep Singh came to greet Gill's father and also did 'Bhangra' with him.

Gill started the tournament with a century in the opening match against Bangaldesh on February 20. However, he only managed knocks of 46, 2, 8 and 31 in the next four innings.

Following the triumph, opener Shubman Gill reflected on the victory and lauded Rohit Sharma's leadership and batting approach.

Speaking in the post-match proceedings, he said, "Felt amazing. For the most time, I sat back and enjoyed Rohit's batting. He told me it doesn't matter how the scoreboard gap is; the aim was to bat till the end. We missed out in 2023, so it's great to win eight ODIs back to back. Seeing the intensity with which he plays is amazing. He keeps telling us to give it everything and backs it up."

Gill also acknowledged New Zealand's competitive spirit and consistency, praising their ability to execute plans under pressure.

"NZ are very consistent and execute plans accurately. We know they give it their all. They showed it tonight with their consistency," he added.

Gill has been touted to take over captain reigns from Rohit once the veteran hangs up his boots. However, the India captain has no plans to retire just yet.

Advertisement

"No future plans, jaise chal raha hain, chalta rahega (the way it is going, it will continue that way). One more thing. I'm not going to retire from this format, just to make sure that no rumours are spread moving forward," Rohit said at a press conference.

This was India's third ICC Champions Trophy title, having shared one with Sri Lanka in 2002 and securing the second under 'Captain Cool' ol' MS Dhoni in 2013. With this triumph, India became the most successful team in Champions Trophy history, surpassing Australia with three titles.

(With Agency Inputs)