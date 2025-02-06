India's Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma has struggled with the bat and captaincy in recent times. During this phase, the right-handed batter failed to play any noticeable knock and the team's results also landed against him, especially in Test cricket. Be it India's Test series against New Zealand at home or the marquee Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, none of the contests saw Rohit living up the expectations in both the departments. Given he is nearing 38, there is uncertainity about Rohit's future in international cricket as well. He called time on his T20I career last year, but remains active in ODIs and Tests.

As doubts surround Rohit's future, a Times of India report has claimed that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is looking at Rishabh Pant and Yashasvi Jaiswal as the potential contenders to replace him as captain in the Test format.

Jasprit Bumrah is another big name that emerges as a captaincy option, but the report stated that his fitness could be a deterrent to his long-term leadership ambitions. Shubman Gill is also a candidate for the role but his form doesn't instill the sort of belief the board would've liked, the report added.

"Bumrah's chances of a long Test series or completing a full season will always be in doubt. The selectors may want a more stable option. Gill has been seen as a captaincy prospect but his returns in Test cricket have been average. Rishabh Pant could also be a strong candidate and maybe someone like Yashashvi Jaiswal can be groomed for the role," the report quoted a BCCI source.

Rohit will be back in action for the Indian cricket team with the ODI series against England, starting February 6 in Nagpur. On the eve of the game, he was asked about his poor form, of late. Rohit was clearly miffed by the concerns and said there will be ups and downs in a player's career.

"What kind of a question is that? This is a different format, different time. As usual, as cricketers, we know there will be ups and downs and I have faced a lot in my career so this is nothing new to me. We know every day is a fresh day, every series is a fresh series," Rohit Sharma said ahead of the 1st India vs England ODI .