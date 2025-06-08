Indian cricketer Rinku Singh officially got engaged to Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj in Lucknow on Sunday. The couple held an engagement ceremony that was attended by some of the biggest names in the cricketing and political spectrum. Some beautiful videos and pictures have surfaced on social media in which Priya and Rinku are flaunting their engagement rings. Rinku, who plays for the Indian cricket team in the T20I format and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL, couldn't have many of his international teammates at the ceremony due to cricketing commitments.

In the pictures that have surfaced on social media, politician Akhilesh Yadav and the BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla could also be seen. Here are some other videos and pictures form the ceremony:

A few months ago, Priya's father, Tufani Saroj, had made the relationship status of the two clear. Tufani, who's also a sitting MLA from the Samajwadi Party, spoke to ANI and said that both Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj sought their parents' permission. He also confirmed that the engagement has not taken place yet, and only the initial talks have taken place.

"Both the children have expressed their desire to get married and have sought our permission for the same. The engagement has not taken place yet. Initial talks have taken place in this regard," Tufani Saroj had told ANI.

Rinku had quite an ordinary IPL 2025 campaign with KKR, scoring 206 runs at an average of 29.42 and a strike-rate of 153.73. The Knight Riders had a forgettable season that saw them finish eighth in the table with 12 points and a net run rate of -0.305, winning just 5 out of 14 matches.

Rinku is also an important member of India's T20I side. In 30 T20I matches and 22 innings, Rinku has scored 507 runs at an average of 46.09 and a strike rate of 165.14, with three half-centuries. He's yet to smash his maiden T20I century. The 27-year-old made his T20I debut against Ireland in 2023.

Rinku has featured in two ODIs for India and holds pretty impressive List-A numbers. The southpaw has garnered 1,899 runs in 52 innings, averaging 48.69 while striking at 94.8. His excellent numbers include one hundred and 17 half-centuries.

