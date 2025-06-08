Story ProgressBack to home
India A vs England Lions, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 3, Live Score Updates: Khaleel Ahmed On Fire As England Lions Lose 6 Wickets vs India A
India A vs England Lions, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 3, Live Updates: Khaleel Ahmed has provided India A with the wickets of James Rew and George Hill.
India A vs England Lions, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 3, Live Updates
India A vs England Lions, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 3, Live Updates: Khaleel Ahmed has provided India A with the wickets of James Rew and George Hill. Currently, Chris Woakes and Max Holden are standing unbeaten at the crease for six-down England Lions. The Lions resumed their innings from 192/3 on Day 3 of the second Unofficial Test against India A in Northampton, trailing by 156 runs. Earlier on Day 2, bad light forced an early stumps after India A were bundled out for 348. Emilio Gay top-scored for England Lions with 71 off 117 balls. (Live Scorecard)
2nd unofficial Test, India A in England, 2 Unofficial Test Series, 2025, Jun 06, 2025
Play In Progress
EN-A
225/6 (55.2)
IND-A
348/10 (89.3)
County Ground, Northampton
England Lions won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 4.07
Batsman
Max Holden
1* (18)
Chris Woakes
2 (4)
Bowler
Khaleel Ahmed
47/3 (13)
Shardul Thakur
34/0 (10.2)
No run, played towards covers.
OUT! b Khaleel Ahmed.
OUT! c Karun Nair b Khaleel Ahmed.
No run, played towards mid on.
No ball.
No run.
No run.
No run, played towards mid on.
No run.
No run, played towards covers.
1 run, played towards fine leg.
No run, played towards covers.
No run, played towards covers.
No run.
1 run, played towards mid wicket.
No run.
No run, played towards mid on.
No run.
No run.
No run, played towards mid off.