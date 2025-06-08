India A vs England Lions, 2nd Unofficial Test Day 3, Live Updates: Khaleel Ahmed has provided India A with the wickets of James Rew and George Hill. Currently, Chris Woakes and Max Holden are standing unbeaten at the crease for six-down England Lions. The Lions resumed their innings from 192/3 on Day 3 of the second Unofficial Test against India A in Northampton, trailing by 156 runs. Earlier on Day 2, bad light forced an early stumps after India A were bundled out for 348. Emilio Gay top-scored for England Lions with 71 off 117 balls. (Live Scorecard)