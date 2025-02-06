The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajeev Shukla recently quashed rift rumous between captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir. Speaking at an event, Shukla played down the reports that surfaced amid disastrous performances in Australia during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which India lost 1-3. While Rohit and Gambhir did endure some turbulence in their relationship, it seems that the two have managed to keep their differences aside for a bigger cause -- helping India lift the Champions Trophy.

Ahead of the ODI series-opener against England in Nagpur, Rohit and Gambhir shared a lighthearted moment after a team dinner. In a viral video, Rohit was seemingly cracking jokes, with Gambhir carefully listening to him with a smile on his face throughout the conversation.

The way Captain Rohit Sharma and coach Gautam Gambhir having fun after the Dinner last night at team hotel.



India will take on England for the first ODI match of the series at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday.

Earlier this week, the BCCI announced that star spinner Varun Chakaravarthy has been added to Team India's squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against England.

Varun picked 14 wickets, which included a five-wicket haul in Rajkot in the recently concluded five-match T20I series against England. He was also the player of the series for his stellar bowling performance. Varun has joined the ODI squad in Nagpur, a release from BCCI stated.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Rohit opened up on Varun's addition to India's squad for the ODI series against England and said that they wanted to have an option and see what the Men in Blue could do with the 33-year-old spinner.

"I understand that it is in T20 format but, he has clearly got something different about him. So we wanted to have an option and see what we could do with him. During the series, it presents us with an opportunity to play him at some stage and see what he is capable of," Rohit was quoted by ICC as saying.

