India mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy is expected to make his ODI debut in the series opener against England on Thursday. Chakravarthy was initially not part of the squad, and was only added to the team after impressing in the five-match T20I series against England. He picked up 14 wickets in the five match and was adjudged the 'Player of The Series' as India won the series 4-1 last week. On the eve of the first in Nagpur, Chakravarthy troubled the Indian batters during practice at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium.

In a viral video, Chakravarthy clean bowled young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who is also in contention to make his ODI debut later today.

Jaiswal vs varun chakravarthy pic.twitter.com/iZqWo0FPTa — Vishnu Sharma (@vishnu9288292) February 5, 2025

India have got three finger spinners -- two left-armers (Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel) and one right-arm off-spinner in Washington Sundar. Kuldeep Yadav, who is returning to the Indian team after undergoing a sports hernia surgery in October 2024, is the lone wrist spinner in the squad.

On Wednesday, Rohit was asked whether the team management is considering Chakravarthy for the Champions Trophy, to which the India captain said at this moment he is not thinking about Chakravarthy in the Champions Trophy squad but he is definitely in contention.

"Right now we are not thinking about whether we're going to take him or not, but definitely he will be in contention. If things pan out really well for us and he does what is required, then definitely there is something that we need to think about," he added.

India's captain refused to talk about who all are in the picture as replacements for a fast-bowling allrounder in case Hardik Pandya gets injured like he did in the 2023 World Cup. "Why do you have negative thoughts," Rohit said. "We should have positive thoughts.

"Why do you want him to get injured? Let's all pray that every player is 100 per cent fit and remains fit," he added.

(With IANS Inputs)