India vs England 1st ODI LIVE Updates: After Horrible 1st Over, Harshit Rana Redeems Himself With this
India vs England 1st ODI LIVE SCORE: Ben Duckett and Phil Salt have started the proceedings for the visitors as they aim for a solid partnership.
India Vs England 1st ODI LIVE SCORE© BCCI
India vs England 1st ODI LIVE: After the absence of Virat Kohli from the first ODI, India hunt for wickets against England in Nagpur. Ben Duckett and Phil Salt have started the proceedings for the visitors as they aim for a solid partnership. On the other hand, the Indian bowlers are eyeing some quick wickets in the early stages of the game. England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to bat against India in the first ODI of the three-match series in Nagpur. At toss, India skipper Rohit Sharma announced that the hosts will be playing without the services of their star batter Virat Kohli as he picked up a injury. Apart from this, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Harshit Rana have been handed over their ODI debut caps. (Live Scorecard)
England Tour of India 2025 Live Updates: India vs England, 1st ODI, Straight from Nagpur:
1st ODI, England in India, 3 ODI Series, 2025, Feb 06, 2025
Play In Progress
IND
ENG
26/0 (5.0)
Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur
England won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 5.20
Batsman
Phil Salt
8 (15)
Ben Duckett
17* (15)
Bowler
Mohammed Shami
15/0 (3)
Harshit Rana
11/0 (2)
- 13:49 (IST)IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live: 6 runs off the overAfter bowling a maiden in his first over, pacer Mohammed Shami leaks six runs in his second over. This includes a boundary from Ben Duckett as England opener continue to create pressure on India. At this stage, the hosts need a wicket, in order to gain an upper hand.ENG 17/0 (3 overs)
- 13:43 (IST)IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live: Forgettable start for Rana on debutMaking his ODI debut, pacer Harshit Rana miserably fails to get a good start. In his first over of the day, he concedes 11 runs, which include two boundaries from Phil Salt. Both Salt and Ben Duckett are eyeing more boundaries in the upcoming overs.ENG 11/0 (2 overs)
- 13:37 (IST)IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live: Good start for IndiaDespite facing the setback of Virat Kohli's absence, Team India is off to a good start with the ball against England. Delivering his first ODI over since 2023 World Cup final, pacer Mohammed Shami impressed with his ultimate swing. In the first over of the day, he bowls a maiden as England openers Ben Duckett and Phil Salt aim for boundaries.ENG 0/0 (1 over)
- 13:31 (IST)India vs England Live: We are underwayThe first ODI of the three-match series between India and England begins in Nagpur. For England, Ben Duckett and Phil Salt will be starting the proceedings. The duo need to form a solid opening partnership, in order to provide England with a good start. On the other hand, pacer Mohammed Shami, who is making his return to India's ODI side, will be bowling the first over for India. Let's play!!
- 13:16 (IST)IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live: Virat blow for IndiaVirat Kohli has been rested for today's match due to a problem on his right knee. According to the visuals, he can be seen walking around with a strap around his knee. This is going to be a tough time for India as a lot of questions are already been asked about Kohli's form and this series is a crucial practice for the upcoming Champions Trophy.
- 13:12 (IST)India vs England Live: Here's what Rohit Sharma said at the toss"We wanted to bowl first, but it doesn't matter a lot. Need to be aggressive with the ball at the start and then need to do well later. Nice to get some time off, it's a fresh start and this is a great chance to do well. It's very important to get some game time, try and maximize whatever opportunity we have. Jaiswal and Harshit are making their debuts, unfortunately Virat isn't playing, he had a knee problem last night."
- 13:11 (IST)India vs England Live: Here's what Jos Buttler said at the toss"We will bat first today. Nice thing going in the dressing room, looking forward to these ODIs and we're happy to welcome back Joe Root. The morale has been good, everyone's good and the Baz has looked after us well. We're playing against a top-side in their conditions, a tough test going ahead into the Champions Trophy. We're playing 3 pacers and an extra spin-bowling all-rounder."
- 12:56 (IST)India vs England Live: Pitch report"Traditionally, this hasn't been a high-scoring ground, the reason being the dimensions. 69m and 68m square boundaries, 75m straight boundary. We're playing on a red-soil pitch and it looks good for batting. It's rock hard, there's a bit of grass, but there's no moisture and it's dry. Not a lot in it for the bowlers, but this being a red soil pitch, spin will come into play later on. It's a good cricket pitch and a high score can be expected."
- 12:44 (IST)IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live: Will Chakravarthy make ODI debut?Varun Chakravarthy, who got 14 wickets in five T20Is against England and was adjudged the 'Player of The Series', wasn't initially picked for the three ODIs against England and the Champions Trophy later this month. Chakravarthy was seen training and bowling in the nets on Tuesday.
- 12:29 (IST)India vs England Live: Pant or Rahul?KL Rahul, who kept wickets in Rishabh Pant's absence during the 2023 World Cup, performed admirably, scoring 452 runs and proving to be one of India's most consistent middle-order batters. His stability has been instrumental in creating a formidable ODI setup, but his strike rotation in the middle overs remains a concern. On the other hand, the left-handed Pant offers variety in India's right-hand dominated top order. Additionally, his unpredictability, raw power, and ability to clear with breathtaking ease make him the X-factor.
- 12:09 (IST)India vs England Live: Who will keep wickets for India?One of the grey areas is the wicket-keeper's slot. Who among KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant should get the nod for the playing XI? With skipper Rohit and his deputy Shubman Gill likely to open, followed by Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya, the wicketkeeper-batter is likely to slot in at number five.
- 12:06 (IST)India vs England Live: Last chance for Rohit, KohliVirat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were the top two run-getters of the 2023 World Cup with Kohli scoring 765 and Rohit smashing 597. Since that World Cup, which India let slip in the final after going unbeaten throughout, the two have only featured in a three-match ODI series loss to Sri Lanka where Rohit scored two fifties while Kohli didn't have a great run. The ODI series against England is India's only tune-up tournament for the Champions Trophy, to be held in Pakistan and Dubai from February 19. The eight-team competition could be a make-or-break event for the two stalwarts who have already retired from T20Is.
- 11:53 (IST)IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live: Rohit, Virat under scannerThe likes of skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been under tremendous scrutiny after their dismal run in red-ball cricket. The two stars, after making hyped but disappointing appearances in Ranji Trophy last month, will be eyeing strong performances in a format that they have dominated for several years.
- 11:49 (IST)India vs England Live: Final practice for Champions TrophyForm and fitness of seasoned stars is under the scanner as India enter the final phase of their Champions Trophy preparations with the three-match ODI series against England, aiming to find the right balance for some specific slots in the line-up.
