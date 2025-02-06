India vs England 1st ODI LIVE: After the absence of Virat Kohli from the first ODI, India hunt for wickets against England in Nagpur. Ben Duckett and Phil Salt have started the proceedings for the visitors as they aim for a solid partnership. On the other hand, the Indian bowlers are eyeing some quick wickets in the early stages of the game. England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to bat against India in the first ODI of the three-match series in Nagpur. At toss, India skipper Rohit Sharma announced that the hosts will be playing without the services of their star batter Virat Kohli as he picked up a injury. Apart from this, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Harshit Rana have been handed over their ODI debut caps. (Live Scorecard)

England Tour of India 2025 Live Updates: India vs England, 1st ODI, Straight from Nagpur: