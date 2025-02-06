The Indian cricket team is having a scare ahead of Champions Trophy 2025 with ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah's participation still in doubt. The right-arm fast bowler suffered a back injury during India's Test series against Australia that concluded last month. As Bumrah was recovering from it, the Board of Control for Cricket in India named him in the Champions Trophy squad with also stating that his availibility for the third ODI against England in subject to fitness. Notably, India play a three-match ODI series against the side, which is a dress rehearsal for the ICC event.

India added spinner Varun Chakaravarthy to the ODI squad against England after his T20I heriocs against the same side. In the updated squad, however, the name of Jasprit Bumrah was missing from the third ODI against England, raising further doubts on the pacer's participation for the Champions Trophy.

As the fear of Bumrah's potential withdrawl from the tournament continues to exist, former India batter Aakash Chopra has suggested the team management to give a debut to right-arm pacer Harshit Rana.

"Bumrah's name not mentioned in the updated squad. Not for the final ODI also. There's no Siraj in the team already. Find a way to get Rana to debut vs Eng. I don't know how though...with Arshdeep having played only a handful of ODI and Shami on a comeback trail. Play three seamers?" said Chopra on X.

Find a way to get Rana to debut vs Eng. I don't know how though...with Arshdeep having played only a handful of ODI and Shami on a comeback trail. Play three... — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 4, 2025

When enquired about Bumrah's fitness on the eve of the first ODI vs England, Rohit Sharma, on Wednesday, said that the team is currently awaiting reports of some scans done on the pacer.

"We are awaiting some scan reports and once we get them, we will have more clarity on Bumrah and whether he will be available for the third ODI against England," Rohit said.