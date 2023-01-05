Rahul Tripathi was handed his debut India cap by batting coach Vikram Rathour ahead of the second T20I against Sri Lanka. The batter was drafted into the playing XI after Sanju Samson was ruled out of the series due to an injury sustained in the first match.

Tripathi made his presence felt on the field after Pandya decided to field on winning the toss.

He took a great running catch close to the boundary to dismiss Pathum Nissanka off the bowling of Axar Patel in the 12th over of the Sri Lankan innings.

Tripathi fell down after taking the catch, landing very close to the boundary rope. He raised both his hands in joy when he realised he was still inside the boundary.

Fans on Twitter celebrated the debutant's effort with several posts. Here are some of them.

What a catch taken by Rahul Tripathi - Outstanding. pic.twitter.com/pSKi4qq8ez — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) January 5, 2023

Rahul Tripathi with his first catch in international cricket, a rather spectacular one! 🤩



🇮🇳 get their 3rd wicket. Good comeback 👏 — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) January 5, 2023

Good catch by Rahul Tripathi at the boundary, Axar gets Nissanka. First moment of the day for rahul. ❤️#INDvSL pic.twitter.com/JCXZxNg0xz — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) January 5, 2023

Oh my God. What a catch by Rahul Tripathi. — Prantik (@Pran__07) January 5, 2023

Rahul Tripathi with a great catch on the boundary to dismiss Nissanka. pic.twitter.com/7yaP3OjniU — FAIZ FAZEL (@theFaizFazel) January 5, 2023

What a catch by Rahul Tripathi 👏🤯 pic.twitter.com/uQeWDnGUdG — feryy (@ffspari) January 5, 2023

Sponsored by Vuukle

Featured Video Of The Day

Sourav Ganguly Set To Rejoin Delhi Capitals As Director Of Cricket: Report