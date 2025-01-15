New revelations from the recent meeting between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), chief selector Ajit Agarkar, head coach Gautam Gambhir, and Test captain Rohit Sharma continue to rock the Indian cricketing fraternity. As the BCCI looks to chart the way forward for Indian cricket, an explanation was sought from the team management over recent results, especially in Test cricket. As India stare at one of the lowest points in the nation's recent Test history, the defeats against Australia and New Zealand ask several questions.

In a report by Dainik Jagran, it has been said that one of the members of the Indian team management labelled fat IPL pay cheques as one of the factors behind certain players' inability to excel in Test cricket.

As per the report, when team management was asked about the reason behind Team India's recent performances, a member referred to the bumper IPL contacts as one of the factors. It was said that because of such huge IPL salaries, some players aren't giving Test cricket the importance it needs.

A few changes are reportedly being brought in by the BCCI to help the team overcome this slump.

It has been said that the BCCI will limit the players spending time with their families on tours. The players will also be barred from taking independent transport to commute during practice and matches.

For a tour of 45 days, the family members of the players can only be with them for not more than 14 days. Meanwhile, during shorter tours in foreign countries, the immediate family members of a play can stay up to a week.

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma, head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar met the BCCI officials in Mumbai last Saturday and were informed of the new protocols.

