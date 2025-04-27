Often known to trigger debates on social media with his comments in the commentary panel or posts on X (formerly Twitter, Sanjay Manjrekar gave fans another reason to question his 'bias' on Saturday. Often known not to mince his words, Manjrekar shared a debatable analysis on social media, as he formulated a list of 'batters that matter', purely on the basis of the performances of players so far in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Surprisingly, Manjrekar decided to snub the likes of Virat Kohli, Sai Sudharsan, and Aiden Markram from the list, despite the fact that the three are among the top run-getters this campaign.

"When it comes to batting, the only list that matters. Big runs with great SR so far," Manjrekar wrote on social media, while sharing a list of batters who have scored at least 250 runs this season so far, at a strike-rate of at least 153. The list included the following batters:

Pooran: 377 runs SR 205 Priyansh Arya: 254 runs SR 202 Shreyas: 263 runs SR 185 Surya: 373 runs SR 167 Buttler: 356 runs SR 166 Mitchell Marsh: 344 runs SR 161 Travis Head: 261 runs SR 159 Klassen: 288 runs SR 157 KL Rahul: 323 runs SR 154 Gill: 305 runs SR 153

— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) April 26, 2025

Among the major batters who didn't feature in Manjrekar's list are: Virat Kohli, Sai Sudharsan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Aiden Markram, all of whom were in the list of the top 10 highest run-scorers this campaign. But, since their strike-rates were slightly lower than the 'criteria' mentioned by Manjrekar, they were deemed not good enough for 'batters that matter'.

Sudharshan is the Orange Cap holder in IPL 2025 so far, with 417 runs at an average of 52.13 and a strike-rate of 152.18. Kohli, on the other hand, has struck at 144.11 this season and is second on the list of top run-getters, with 392 runs to his name. Markram has scored 326 runs so far at a strike-rate of 150.92. Considering how well this trio has done this season, it was truly baffling for fans to see them being left out of Manjrekar's list.