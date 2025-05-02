Following a 100-run victory over the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2025, Mumbai Indians bowler Trent Boult highlighted the strong batting setup of his team that led to a massive score of 210 in 20 overs. "As a unit, can't ask for much more than that. It was set up nicely by the batters. 210 was a great score on that wicket. Great all-around performance. There are a lot of combinations there, a lot of experience, and we're doing well. 6 from 6 is great," Trent Boult said in the post-match presentation. Boult emphasized the importance of momentum and executing plans in T20 cricket.

"T20 cricket is about momentum. It's delivering on the plans we've got in place. Lucky enough to have some experience playing here. Always a good challenge, they have a couple of boundary-hitters at the top, knew they were going to come hard. (On Bumrah) Huge addition to our squad, missed out on a few games early, but he needs no introduction. Job's done well, looking forward to the next one," he added.

MI bowlers Karn Sharma, Trent Boult, and Jasprit Bumrah powered MI to a commanding victory of 100 runs over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash on Thursday at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. This was MI's sixth straight victory after losing four out of their initial five matches.

RR was bowled out for 117 chasing a huge target of 218. This was the first win for MI against RR in Jaipur since 2012 after four consecutive losses. Boult finished his spell with a brilliant bowling display, picking up three wickets in a spell of two overs.

