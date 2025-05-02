Rajasthan Royals youngster Vaibhav Suryavanshi couldn't continue his hot form in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, as he was dismissed for a 2-ball duck against Mumbai Indians on Thursday. Vaibhav came into the fixture on the back of a lot of hype, having become the youngest batter to score a century in the IPL in the previous fixture. But, the Mumbai Indians battle turned out to be completely different for Vaibhav as he failed to even open his account. As RR ended up losing the game by a margin of 100 runs, MI superstar Rohit Sharma's gesture for the teenager went viral.

The defeat against Mumbai officially resulted in the Royals' elimination from the IPL playoffs race. As the two teams exchanged handshakes after the match, Rohit walked up to Vaibhav and shared a few words of encouragement with the youngster, who would understandably be feeling low about his performance in the match.

"He will learn. Encouraging words from Rohit Sharma there, as well," Ravi Shastri said on-air as the gesture from Rohit for the young star won several hearts.

Rohit Sharma encouraging Vaibhav Suryavanshi



Rohit Sharma's opening partner, Ryan Rickleton, was named the Player of the Match for his 38-ball 63 against the Royals.

"The family is there, they have come up this week, and it is special to put in a performance in front of them. Always happy to contribute tothe Mumbai Indians. Such a good group and we are finding the momentum at the right time," he said after the match. When asked about his stand with Rohit, the South African said: "Was a bit of a slow start getting into the tournament for both of us, we are clicking and it is incredible to be out there with him. We were a bit unsure with the weather looming around in the first two-three overs but we dovetailed nicely. Awesome to get out and lay the foundation and then watch Hardik and SKY play the way they did."