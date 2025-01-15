As suspense continues to remain over Virat Kohli's participation in the next round of Delhi's Ranji Trophy 2025 campaign, the star batter has been sent a blunt message by the Delhi & District Cricket Association. Rishabh Pant, also a player hailing from Delhi, has already made himself available for selection, while a number of other players like Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal have agreed to play in the Ranji Trophy as well. Though Kohli has been named in Delhi's provisional squad, there's still no confirmation of his availability.

DDCA secretary Ashok Sharma has urged Kohli to take a leaf out of Mumbai cricketers and play Delhi's next Ranji Trophy game against Saurashtra, beginning January 23.

"Virat Kohli's name is in the probables list. Rishabh Pant has confirmed that he will be available for selection for Delhi's Ranji Trophy game against Saurashtra in Rajkot on January 23. Virat should take inspiration from Mumbai cricketers and play for Delhi in domestic cricket, whenever he is available. See in Mumbai, there has always been a culture where their India players turn up for Ranji matches whenever available. It is missing in the North, especially in Delhi," Sharma was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also made its stance on the matter clear in a recent review meeting, suggesting those available and eager to prolong their Test careers should play Ranji Trophy. But, Virat continues to maintain silence on the matter.

"The BCCI has also mentioned players should participate in domestic cricket. I feel Virat should play at least one game," Sharma said.

DDCA president Rohan Jaitley, though, maintains a slightly different stance. Though he wants Kohli to play Ranji Trophy for Delhi, he feels there are other factors which need to be considered too.

"He should, but there are too many moving parts," Jaitely told the paper. "With the amount of cricket that they (cricketers) are playing, they have to be at the top of their fitness. Multiple factors have to be looked at."

Advertisement

"It is exceptionally important to participate in domestic tournaments. If on national duty, obviously one cannot participate, but otherwise they should. Since the players are managed by the NCA (National Cricket Academy) and the national selectors, there are multiple things, based on their load management, etc. But they should keep domestic cricket on their priority list, which is exceptionally important," he said.