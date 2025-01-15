Since the time Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement, there has been a lot of speculation about the abrupt decision that happened in the middle of the 2024-25 Border Gavaskar Trophy. Ashwin was picked in only one of the first three Tests, after which he announced his retirement from international retirement. After the decision, there have been several theories. Former Indian cricket team star Manoj Tiwary insisted he was insulted, while former India bowling coach Bharat Arun said he was 'hurt'.

Now, Ashwin himself has broken his silence on his abrupt retirement. Since

"I needed this break. I left the series midway. I did not talk much about cricket, though I did post a few things on X after the Sydney and Melbourne Tests. I did not talk about retirement because I was in the dressing room and it was very important for me to respect the sanctum of the dressing room. The fan war is very toxic nowadays, " Ashwin said on Ash Ki Baat.

"You should know that sometimes it is done instinctively. People are saying many things but there is nothing like that. At that time, I thought I lost my creativity. Endings can be happy also. There is no reason to speculate much."

He also talked bout not getting a farewell match.

"I personally believe that there is nothing important in having a farewell match. I just want to be honest. Just think, if I get a farewell Test but I am not deserving of a place in the side, I will not be happy. Mere cricket mein dum tha, but I think it always better to stop when people ask why and not why not."

The off-spinner retired with 537 wickets in 106 Tests, ending as India's second-highest wicket-taker in all formats, only behind the legendary Anil Kumble in the list.

