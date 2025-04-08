Punjab Kings youngster Priyansh Arya played a fiery knock as he slammed his maiden century in just 39 balls during the IPL 2025 encounter against Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday. Priyansh looked in complete control against the CSK bowlers as he scored 7 fours and 9 sixes. While wickets tumbled on the other end, the youngster did not lose his cool and kept playing his natural game. It was the joint-second fast century by an Indian batter in the history of IPL and PBKS team owner Preity Zinta could not stop applauding the effort and her reaction to the century has gone viral on social media.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) won the toss and opted to bat first against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

After winning their opening two games, Punjab were brought down to earth with a massive 50-run defeat against Rajasthan Royals in their previous outing.

A collapse in the middle-order saw the Kings stumble and were handed their first defeat in the Ponting-Iyer era but the side still opted to field an unchanged playing XIs.

Captain Shreyas Iyer claimed he trusts his bowling attack to win them the game in the run-chase and will be looking to make the best use of the conditions.

“We are going to have a bat first, it's simply because we had a discussion about how our batting lineup is, and we need to make the best use of it. In the last game, the dew wasn't that much, but that's not in our control; we need to back our strengths,” said Iyer at the presentation.

"We are going in with the same team. We have got really good bowlers in our team, but it's important how use use them on a given occasion. The last game, the ball wasn't turning very much, got to give credit to the Rajasthan batsmen as well," he added.

On the other hand, the Chennai-based franchise are languishing in ninth place in the table after having failed to complete their run-chase in their previous three games.

The question that hangs over the side is despite having a strong top-order, the side lacks serious batting depth, which has left fans unsure of their capability of chasing big totals.

Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad also revealed, after many criticised his decision to not open the innings, that him coming at No.3 provides more balance to the side.

