Playing just his 4th Indian Premier League (IPL) game, Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Priyansh Arya scored a 39-ball century against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Tuesday. Priyansh, who scored a quickfire 47 on his IPL debut for PBKS, was simply unstoppable against the five-time champions CSK. The southpaw smashed nine 6s and seven 4s, and took down Matheesha Pathirana by slamming 22 runs in the 13th over, completing his century in the process. He was eventually dismissed by Noor Ahmad for 103 (42), but his teammates and co-owner gave a standing ovation to the youngster as he was walking back to the dugout.

Priyansh's century was the second fastest by an Indian in the IPL, only behind Yusuf Pathan's 37-ball effort for Rajasthan Royals against Mumbai Indians in 2010.

Who is Priyansh Arya?

Delhi attacking opener Priyansh Arya was roped in by Punjab Kings for Rs 3.8 crore in the mega auction after he became the leading run-scorer in the inaugural Delhi Premier League (DPL) tournament by amassing 608 runs in ten innings for South Delhi Superstarz.

Priyansh grabbed the eyeballs in the Delhi Premier League earlier this year where he smacked six sixes in an over for South Delhi Superstarz against North Delhi Strikers.

During the 2023-24 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Priyansh stood out as Delhi's leading run-scorer, accumulating 222 runs across seven innings at an average of 31.71 and an impressive strike rate of 166.91. Despite being shortlisted for the IPL 2024 auction, Priyansh remained unsold.

On going unsold at the IPL 2024 auction, Priyansh recalled: "I felt bad about not being selected. This year, again, I had a lot of expectations from the auctions but I was not thinking about it and was focused on Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 matches. After I was picked by Punjab Kings, I was elated but could not celebrate much as I continued to focus on the tournaments. I will surely celebrate soon."

