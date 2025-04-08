MS Dhoni became the first wicket-keeper ever to take 150 catches in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). During the IPL 2025 encounter between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings, the former Indian cricket team skipper achieved the feat as he took the catch to dismiss Nehal Wadhera. During the 8th over of the PBKS innings, Wadhera miscued a shot off R Ashwin and Dhoni completed an easy catch to script history. Dinesh Karthik is second in the list with 137 catches to his name.

Coming to the match, young opener Priyansh Arya slammed his maiden IPL century to power Punjab Kings to 219 for 6 against Chennai Super Kings in an Indian Premier League match on Tuesday.

Arya, a product of Delhi Premier League, rode on his luck and power-hitting to make 103 off just 42 balls with the help of seven fours and nine hits over the fence to power PBKS to the total.

He brought up his IPL century in 39 balls which is the fifth fastest of the tournament.

West Indian Chris Gayle holds the record for the fastest IPL century, which came in just 30 balls in 2013.

Besides Arya, Shashank Singh scored 52 not out off 36 balls, while Marco Jansen made unbeaten 34 off 19 balls towards the end to give the impetus to PBKS innings.

For CSK, Khaleel Ahmed (2/45) and Ravichandran Ashwin (2/48) scaled two wickets apiece.

(With PTI inputs)