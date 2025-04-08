MS Dhoni suffered a massive heartbreak as he was dismissed in the final over of the run chase against Punjab Kings in their IPL 2025 encounter on Monday. With 28 runs needed in the final over, Dhoni was dismissed in the first ball from Yash Thakur for 27. Dhoni looked in great touch as he slammed one four and three sixes to take the run chase down to the wire. However, he ended up playing a low full-toss from Thakur straight to Yuzvendra Chahal at short fine-leg. The disappointment was clear on his face as he made his way back to the dugout and CSK ended up losing the match by 18 runs.

- People had hopes from him even at the age of 43. The evergreen man, a fine innings.pic.twitter.com/0WrUUo5VXP — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 8, 2025

Rookie opener Priyansh Arya delivered on his high promise with a sensational hundred before the bowlers survived MS Dhoni's late onslaught to script an 18-run win for Punjab Kings over Chennai Super Kings.

Priyansh (103 off 42) powered Punjab Kings to 219 for six, the highest total at the venue, after the hosts lost half their side inside the first eight overs.

CSK batters have not been good enough thus far in the season but the likes of Devon Conway (69 off 49 retired out), Rachin Ravindra (36 off 23) and Shivam Dube (42 off 27) were able to take the game deep on this occasion. However, CSK fell short and ended at 201 for five.

It was CSK's fourth loss in five games while Punjab Kings recorded their third win in four matches.

The equation for CSK came down to 75 runs off the last 30 balls. Much to the delight of fans present at the venue, Dhoni (27 off 12) came to bat at number five after Dube's fall in the 16th over.

With Dube going ballistic in the middle overs, Punjab Kings had to wait till the 17th over to get their main spinner Yuzvendra Chahal into operation.

It was Lockie Ferguson's turn to bowl the 18th over and that was when Dhoni provided a glimmer of hope for CSK with two sixes off as many balls. However, 43 off the last 12 balls ended up being too much for the away team.

Punjab Kings were poor in the field, dropping as many as four catches but were still able to get over the line.

(With PTI inputs)