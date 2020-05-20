David Warner Turns Thor, Proves He Is "Worthy" In Latest TikTok Video. Watch

David Warner's latest TikTok video took a slightly different turn, moving away from wacky dance moves to superhero territory. In the video, the Australia opener is seen standing on a ground, before "summoning" his bat, which comes flying to his hand from a distance before the screen turns dark and there is lightning all around, like Chris Helmsworth's Thor in the Avengers movies. The left-hander captioned the video with some laughing emojis and wrote "acting horrible but result pretty good thoughts??"

Watch the Avengers-inspired video here:

With cricket activities at a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic, Warner has used his free time making TikTok videos.

It all started with his dance to the Bollywood hit song "Sheila ki Jawaani" with his daughter Indi. And since then, he has been unstoppable, despite several of his teammates trolling him for his videos.

On Tuesday, he himself admitted that "we have lost it", after sharing a video of him grooving to Guru Randhawa's song "Slowly Slowly" along with his family.

Not too long back Warner's former teammate Mitchell Johnson had brutally trolled him after watching one of his many TikTok videos.

"I would say you've officially lost it but not sure you ever had it Bull," Johnson had commented on a video which showed Warner 'pumping up the jam' -- if one can call it that.

Australian pacer Pat Cummins, who is the number one-ranked Test bowler in the world, wasn't too impressed by Warner's antics either.

During a chat on KKR's Twitter handle, when asked about Warner's TikTok videos, Pat Cummins, said "you are enjoying them are you?

"You won't see me doing that but good on him. He's always high energy and he does have a funny side to himself, so I think you have seen it coming out in the few videos.

"But I'll tell you what, if we can back on tour and he's trying to put me into the leotard to fit in the video, I am not going to yes," Cummins said.