Watch: David Warner, Daughter Indi Dance To Katrina Kaif's Blockbuster Song

David Warner's love for India is well-known, nevertheless few would have expected him to show his dancing skills to a blockbuster Bollywood 'item number'. Well, stop what you are doing and check out his moves, because he has done just that. Having recently made his debut on TikTok , saying that he had zero followers on the platform and needed some help, Warner took matters into his own hands, or in this case his legs, as he danced with his daughter Indi to the superhit song - 'Sheila Ki Jawani' that features Katrina Kaif.

Warner posted a snippet of his dancing prowess on his official Instagram handle and within an hour, it had over 250,000 views.

Warner made his foray into the world of TikTok by lip-syncing the hit song 'Never seen the rain' by Australian singer and songwriter Toni Watson, better known as 'Tones and I'.

Warner was set to captain the SunRisers Hyderabad in IPL 2020 but that has been delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the indefinite postponement of the cash-rich league.

The IPL had already been pushed back from its original start date of March 29 to April 15 and a further delay was inevitable after the government extended a three-week lockdown until at least May 3.

Due to the evolving global health concerns regarding COVID-19 and lockdown measures implemented by the Government of India to contain the spread of the pandemic, the IPL Governing Council of the BCCI has decided that the IPL 2020 Season will be suspended till further notice," BCCI Honorary Secretary Jay Shah said in a press release.