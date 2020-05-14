Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
"You've Officially Lost It": Mitchell Johnson Trolls David Warner For TikTok Videos

Updated: 14 May 2020 20:26 IST

David Warner's former teammate Mitchell Johnson trolled him on Instagram, after watching his latest TikTok video.

"Youve Officially Lost It": Mitchell Johnson Trolls David Warner For TikTok Videos
David Warner's funny TikTok videos have made him a fan favourite. © Instagram

David Warner, who is known for his explosive batting, has become famous for his funny Tik Tok videos during the coronavirus lockdown. Ever since joining the popular video-sharing platform last month, he has been on a video-sharing spree which has made made him a fan favourite. However, not everyone out there likes his videos, and on Thursday Warner's former teammate Mitchell Johnson trolled him, after watching his latest TikTok video, which he shared on his Instagram account. Making fun of Warner's humour, Johnson went a step further and labelled him as inapt for doing all this. "I would say you've officially lost it but not sure you ever had it Bull," Johnson replied on the video.

The video shows Warner pumping air in a jam jar with a cycle pump, with "Pump up the jam" song playing in the background.

"He's Back Everyone!! Pump up the jam!! #boredinthehouse #bringonfriday," Warner captioned the video.

However, Warner didn't mind Johnson's comments and acknowledged that he didn't have any clue about the song and made the video just for fun sake.

"@mitchjohnson398  that's very true mate. I just didn't understand the song, really thought it could be pumped up," Warner replied to Johnson's comment.

Warner has a massive fan following in Hyderabad due to his association with SunRisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Earlier this week, he shared a video where he was lip-syncing a famous Telugu movie dialogue from a 2006 action-thriller 'Pokiri', starring Mahesh Babu.

Warner, dressed in his SRH kit with a bat in hand, delivered the dialogue with complete gusto. However, the Australian didn't have any clue about which movie the dialogue was from so he asked his fans to guess.

Warner is among one of the most active cricketers on the popular video-sharing platform and he always looks for innovative ideas to entertain his fans and so far it seems to be paying dividends, with most of his videos generating millions of views.

