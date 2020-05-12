David Warner And Wife Candice "Back Again" With Dance Video On TikTok. Watch

David Warner is trying to become a TikTok sensation after impressing one and all with his batting skills. The Australian opener is quite regular on the video-sharing platform and doesn't hesitate to post some of his hilarious videos on Instagram as well. On Tuesday, David Warner put on his dancing shoes and roped in wife Candice and his daughter "back again" to dance on Telugu song 'Ramuloo Ramulaa'. "He and she are back again @candywarner1 thoughts?? What's the song?? #challengeaccepted #next #family #fun," David Warner captioned the video on Instagram.



While the little daughter shook her leg in a free spirit, Warner and his wife looked flawless with their dance moves.

Warner has a massive fan following in Hyderabad due to his association with SunRisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Earlier, he was seen lip-syncing a famous Telugu movie dialogue from a 2006 action-thriller 'Pokiri', starring Mahesh Babu.

Warner, dressed in his SRH kit with a bat in hand, delivered the dialogue with complete sync. However, the Australian didn't have any clue about which movie the dialogue was from so he asked his fans to guess.



"Guess the movie?? I tried everyone Good luck #tollywood #requested #helpme," Warner captioned the video.

The coronavirus has brought the world sport to a halt and Warner is killing his free time by making entertaining TikTok videos. Warner led SunRisers Hyderabad to their maiden IPL title in 2016. India is in lockdown until May 17 and the IPL 2020 has been postponed indefinitely.

