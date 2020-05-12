Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
eng
Advertisement
  • WT20 Matches
  • India Matches
  • All Matches

David Warner And Wife Candice "Back Again" With Dance Video On TikTok. Watch

Updated: 12 May 2020 16:11 IST

David Warner and wife Candice, along with their kids, have been storming TikTok with assorted videos inspired by the various movie industries of India.

David Warner And Wife Candice "Back Again" With Dance Video On TikTok. Watch
David Warner led SunRisers Hyderabad to their maiden IPL title in 2016.

© Instagram

Highlights

David Warner is trying to become a TikTok sensation after impressing one and all with his batting skills. The Australian opener is quite regular on the video-sharing platform and doesn't hesitate to post some of his hilarious videos on Instagram as well. On Tuesday, David Warner put on his dancing shoes and roped in wife Candice and his daughter "back again" to dance on Telugu song 'Ramuloo Ramulaa'. "He and she are back again @candywarner1 thoughts?? What's the song?? #challengeaccepted #next #family #fun," David Warner captioned the video on Instagram.
 

He and she are back again @candywarner1 thoughts?? What's the song?? #challengeaccepted #next #family #fun @alluarjunonline

A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) on

While the little daughter shook her leg in a free spirit, Warner and his wife looked flawless with their dance moves.

Warner has a massive fan following in Hyderabad due to his association with SunRisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Earlier, he was seen lip-syncing a famous Telugu movie dialogue from a 2006 action-thriller 'Pokiri', starring Mahesh Babu.

Warner, dressed in his SRH kit with a bat in hand, delivered the dialogue with complete sync. However, the Australian didn't have any clue about which movie the dialogue was from so he asked his fans to guess.

"Guess the movie?? I tried everyone Good luck #tollywood #requested #helpme," Warner captioned the video.

Guess the movie?? I tried everyone Good luck #tollywood #requested #helpme #

Advertisement

A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) on

The coronavirus has brought the world sport to a halt and Warner is killing his free time by making entertaining TikTok videos. Warner led SunRisers Hyderabad to their maiden IPL title in 2016. India is in lockdown until May 17 and the IPL 2020 has been postponed indefinitely.

Advertisement

Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Comments
Related Articles
Chennai Super Kings Not In Favour Of Indians-Only IPL: Report
Cricket

Chennai Super Kings Not In Favour Of Indians-Only IPL: Report

ICC Brutally Trolls Shoaib Akhtar For His Tweet On Steve Smith
Cricket

ICC Brutally Trolls Shoaib Akhtar For His Tweet On Steve Smith

Coronavirus: Vernon Philanders Somerset Contract Cancelled After English County Season Delayed
Cricket

Coronavirus: Vernon Philander's Somerset Contract Cancelled After English County Season Delayed

2021 Womens ODI World Cup Qualifiers Postponed Due To Coronavirus
Cricket

2021 Women's ODI World Cup Qualifiers Postponed Due To Coronavirus

Watch: MS Dhonis Dog Gives Him The Cold Shoulder But Obeys Sakshi
Cricket

Watch: MS Dhoni's Dog Gives Him The Cold Shoulder But Obeys Sakshi

SEARCH
SEARCH

Trending

Trending News

  • img

    ICC Brutally Trolls Shoaib Akhtar For His Tweet On Steve Smith

  • img

    Watch: MS Dhoni's Dog Gives Him The Cold Shoulder But Obeys Sakshi

  • img

    Watch: Warner And His Wife "Back Again" With Dance Video On TikTok

  • img

    Ben Stokes' Reaction To Boris Johnson's Speech Triggers Meme Fest

  • img

    Young Algerian's Emotional Reply To Thiem Draws Support From Tennis Stars

  • img

    Watch: Kevin Pietersen Grooves To AR Rahman's Tamil Song In TikTok Video

IPL 2020 All series

Copyrights NDTV Convergence Limited 2020.
All rights reserved.