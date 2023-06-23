It is the beauty of sports that it is a mixture of both - the serious moments as well as some hilarious ones. The game of cricket is not an exception! At times we see some tense and tight matches, while sometimes it is the funny events that take the centre stage. European Cricket has shared a video on social media in which an inattentive batter gets run out, giving rise to a hilarious dismissal. However, credit for the run-out also goes to some smart work from the wicketkeeper.

A right-handed batter steers a fuller delivery down the leg side. He takes a single but fails to make it a couple. Carelessness in running meant that the batter remained short of his crease at the non-striker's end as the wicketkeeper collected the fielder's throw at striker's end and smartly hit the stumps at the other end.

Watch the dismissal here:

Talking about world cricket, England are set to face Australia in the second Ashes Test, starting June 28. The Pat Cummins-led side leads 1-0 in the five-match series after winning the first game by a narrow margin of two wickets.

On the other hand, the Indian team announced squads for the Test and ODI series against West Indies, starting July 12. Cheteshwar Pujara and Umesh Yadav were the big names missing from the Test squad.

India Test squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.

India's ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar.