Former India captain and coach Anil Kumble has been recently sharing several photos of his time in Cannes. The spin legend and his wife Chetana recently walked the red carpet and posted on social media about the same. "Red carpet moment with @chetanakumble at @festivaldecannes opening night!" he posted on Instagram. He also posted several other photos from the event.

Kumble recently said that the "selectors missed a trick" by not picking veteran wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha in the World Test Championship (WTC) final squad. While highlighting his exploits for Gujarat Titans in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Kumble said that Saha's performances often get unnoticed by selectors.

"Look at Wriddhiman Saha. He has been outstanding not just behind the stumps but also in front of it throughout this IPL. He has been very consistent. He often gets unnoticed but he is one of India's best wicketkeepers. I feel the selectors missed a trick for the WTC final. He should've been part of the squad. I know KS Bharat is part of the team, and he has done well when the opportunity has arrived," Kumble said while commentating on Jio Cinema.

India's squad for WTC final: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk).

Standby players: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav.