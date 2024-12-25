India are likely to ring a few changes when they take on Australia in the Boxing Day Test, starting December 26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Reports have claimed that India captain Rohit Sharma will open the innings alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal, while KL Rahul will drop a slot down to no. 3. India could possibly line-up with two spinners -- Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja -- with either Shubman Gill or Nitish Kumar Reddy likely to face the axe. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep will keep their place in the pace bowling department.

The series is tied at 1-1 after three Tests. India beat Australia by 295 runs in the first Test in Perth, before the hosts levelled the tie with an emphatic 10-wicket success in Adelaide. Meanwhile, the rain-hit third Test ended in a draw last week.

Unlike Brisbane, the weather is most likely to remain clear in Melbourne during the five days of the match. There is a 25 per cent chance of rain on Day 3 and Day 4. Apart from that, the weather will remain hot and humid.

Meanwhile, Australia named their playing XI on the eve of the match, with in-form batter Travis Head cleared fit to play.

Australia captain Pat Cummins confirmed two changes to the team with seamer Scott Boland, as expected, in for the injured Josh Hazlewood.

Teenage opener Sam Konstas had already been locked in to make his debut, replacing Nathan McSweeney.

The 19-year-old Konstas will become Australia's youngest Test debutant since Cummins took the field against South Africa at Johannesburg in 2011.

Australia XI: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

India Likely XI: Rohit Sharma (capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy/Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep