Axar Patel Gives Fans A Glimpse Of His New Car

Updated: 10 November 2017 18:33 IST

The left-arm spinner is joining the list of high-end vehicles owned by Indian cricketers.

Axar Patel took to Instagram and gave his fans a glimpse of his new car. © Instagram

Cricketers and their love for bikes and cars are pretty evident. Mahendra Singh Dhoni is known for his passion for bikes, while India captain Virat Kohli is fond of luxury cars. India all-rounder Axar Patel on Friday took to Instagram and gave his fans a glimpse of his new car. He posted a picture of his new ride, a Land Rover Discovery. The Discovery, a premium SUV, is priced between Rs 40.57 lakh and Rs 53.58 lakh.

No one can beat Kohli and Dhoni when it comes to bikes and cars.

Among his collection of motorbikes, Dhoni has a Confederate X132 Hellcat, Harley Davidson Fat Boy, Ducati 1098 and a Kawasaki Ninja H2.

On the other hand, Kohli has a collection of luxurious cars. He owns Audi S6, Audi A8-L, Audi Q7, Audi R8, Audi R8 LMX and Aston Martin DBS.

Axar was included in the India team in the recently-concluded ODI and T20I series against New Zealand. The Gujarat-born cricketer claimed two wickets in the first T20I but failed to take a single wicket in the second match.

In the two ODI matches he had played, Axar took just one wicket. He had an impressive run in the ODIs against Australia. He claimed three wickets in Nagpur ODI to helped India win by 7 wickets.

After notching up a century in the third Test match of his career, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya had made his father proud by gifting him a car.

Hardik's elder brother Krunal, who also plays for Mumbai Indians, took his father to a car showroom.

Hardik, who was on a video call from Sri Lanka, was assisting his father and brother in selecting the car. Hardik took to Twitter and shared the video.

"So glad to see his face lit up like that?this is the guy who should get all the happiness in life and deserves all the credit, my dad!," the tweet read.

When Himanshu Pandya agreed to buy a red car, the showroom manager came and said: "This is your car. You are owner".

An ecstatic and emotional father took the phone said 'I love you' to Hardik over the video call.

