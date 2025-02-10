England suffered a major setback ahead of the Champions Trophy as promising all-rounder Jacob Bethell has been ruled out of the tournament due to a hamstring injury, skipper Jos Buttler has confirmed. "I'm pretty sure he's been ruled out of the Champions Trophy, to be honest," Buttler said after their four-wicket defeat to India in the second ODI in Cuttack on Sunday. The deadline to submit the final squads for the Champions Trophy is Wednesday.

"So, that's really disappointing for him. Obviously, he played nicely the other day and has been one of the really exciting players. So, it's a shame that the injury is going to rule him out." The 21-year-old left-hander, who scored a half-century and took a wicket in the first ODI at Nagpur, missed the match here as the visitors called up batter Tom Banton as a cover.

England begin their Champions Trophy campaign against Australia on February 22.

