A video showing Ravindra Jadeja colliding with New Zealand fast bowler Will O'Rourke during the Champions Trophy 2025 celebrations has gone viral on social media. Just after scoring the winning runs, Jadeja accidentally bumped into the New Zealand cricketer as he started celebrations. Both Jadeja and O'Rourke were guilty of ball-watching and they ended up bumping into each other but the situation did not develop into anything more. While O'Rourke was left disappointed, Jadeja celebrated the victory with KL Rahul as the Indian cricket team players and staff ran into the ground to join them in the jubilations.

Ravindra Jadeja colliding with Will O'Rourke while celebrating CT win.pic.twitter.com/eExCfLsDKx — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 13, 2025

Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja shut down the rumours over his potential retirement after India scripted a famous Champions Trophy victory by outwitting New Zealand with a four-wicket win in the final.

The retirement rumours around Jadeja sparked when Virat Kohli hugged him after the end of his 10-over spell. After that moment, various reports surfaced from the rumour mill suggesting the end of Jadeja's decorated career.

However, Jadeja put all the rumours to bed with a four-word message and wrote on Instagram, "No unnecessary rumours, thanks."

New Zealand's quality batter against spin, Tom Latham, was his sole scalp in the final as he returned with figures of 1/30 after bowling a full quota of his 10 overs.

Jadeja, often recognised as a gun fielder, delivered yet another impeccable performance with the ball and in the field. The Indian management recognised his efforts in the final, as he received the 'Fielder of the Match' medal for his stellar display.

Apart from Jadeja, there were rumours about India captain Rohit Sharma's retirement as well. When the odds were stacked against India, Rohit turned the tides with his swashbuckling 76 from 83 deliveries, laced with seven boundaries and three towering sixes.

After orchestrating another memorable moment, Rohit brushed away speculations around his retirement and said in the post-match press conference, "Just to clarify, I am not retiring. Please do not spread any rumours."

(With ANI inputs)