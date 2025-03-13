Australian cricket team fast bowler Mitchell Starc had high praise for the Indian cricket team after their impressive Champions Trophy 2025 triumph. India defeated Australia in the semifinals and went on to clinch the title with a comprehensive victory over New Zealand. Starc, who missed the competition due to personal reasons, called KL Rahul "Mr. Fix-It for India" and praised how he has filled a lot of roles for his side. Rahul scored 140 runs in four innings while batting at No.6 and also kept wickets in all the matches. He was present at the crease when India the title and his gritty knock earned him plaudits.

"KL Rahul is like Mr. Fix-it for India - He has opened the batting when asked to, batted at Number 6, Kept, fielded, batted in middle order -- he has done just about everything, he has played vital roles, excited to play alongside him," said Starc on the Fanatics TV Youtube channel.

KL Rahul has been performing consistently irrespective of his position in the batting order but given a choice, the stylish keeper-batter would be "most comfortable" occupying one of the top-order slots.

Rahul, who usually bat No. 5, was pushed down a position lower in the Champions Trophy, and made 174 runs in five innings in Dubai. Rahul's success was a reflection of his preparedness for this new challenge and dedication to keep working on his game.

"I have grown up playing in the top order. From my first competitive match in Mangalore at the age of 11 to my early days playing for India, and for most of my career, I have been a top-order batter. It is the position I am most comfortable in and the one that feels most natural to me," Rahul said.

"That said, when you play a team sport, you don't always get to choose what you want. You have to be flexible and willing to adapt to the team's needs. Over the years, I've learned to embrace that and give my best in whichever role I'm assigned," he added during an interaction with JioHotstar.

Rahul, who has led Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in the past, has reportedly turned down an opportunity to captain his new franchise Delhi Capitals in the upcoming IPL.

